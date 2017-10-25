Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss

Wiggins scored just seven points and was just 3-of-9 from the field in 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers.

Wiggins had started the season hot by averaging 24.7 points and 2.7 three pointers made in his first three games. However, he appeared to be in a fog in this game as he was also just 1-of-6 from the free-throw line and didn't offer much on defense (a team worst minus-21 in plus-minus).