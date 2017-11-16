Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win

Wiggins scored 11 points with three assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs. He was just 4-of-11 from the field.

Wiggins is shooting just 38.1 percent (8-for-21) from the field his last two games, but we wouldn't read too much into Wednesday's game considering the opponent. The larger concern for his fantasy value is that he's getting fewer shots this season (15.4 per game compared to 19.1 last season) with more talent on the T-Wolves roster.