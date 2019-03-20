Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Stuffs stat sheet in loss
Wiggins finished with 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal over 41 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Wiggins had a big game on Tuesday, despite losing to the Warriors. He stuffed the stat sheet with solid contributions in scoring, rebounding and assists. The former Jayhawk has seen his scoring average and field goal percentage decline for three straight years, and though Wiggins is a serviceable fantasy option, he's proven that he wasn't worth the huge five-year extension the Timberwolves signed him to in 2017.
