Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Takes part in shootaround
Wiggins (illness) participated in the Timberwolves' morning shootaround but remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Minnesota will presumably check back in on Wiggins' condition a couple hours prior to the 8 p.m. EST tipoff before ruling him in or out. The fact that he was able to get up some shots earlier in the day bodes well for his chances of ultimately suiting up, though the Timberwolves may not be inclined to have Wiggins play through the illness with the All-Star break on tap. If Wiggins ends up sitting for a second straight game, Luol Deng would likely pick up another start at small forward.
