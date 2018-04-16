Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 loss
Wiggins generated 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Wiggins -- as opposed to Karl-Anthony Towns or Jimmy Butler -- was the surprise leader in scoring for the T-Wolves on the night. The team-best point total came as a result of Wiggins also pacing Minnesota in shot attempts, which wasn't a very common occurrence during the regular season when the starting five was at full health. Wiggins' level of involvement was certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective, but it's likely that both Towns and Butler -- who took a relatively modest 20 shots between them -- up their usage levels in Game 2 on Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points in overtime victory•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores seven points in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Shooting struggles continue Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Underwhelms in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....