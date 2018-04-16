Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 loss

Wiggins generated 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Wiggins -- as opposed to Karl-Anthony Towns or Jimmy Butler -- was the surprise leader in scoring for the T-Wolves on the night. The team-best point total came as a result of Wiggins also pacing Minnesota in shot attempts, which wasn't a very common occurrence during the regular season when the starting five was at full health. Wiggins' level of involvement was certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective, but it's likely that both Towns and Butler -- who took a relatively modest 20 shots between them -- up their usage levels in Game 2 on Wednesday.