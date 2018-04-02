Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in loss

Wiggins contributed 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.

Both Wiggins' scoring and shot attempt totals led the Timberwolves, as he took on the role of offensive leader for the night. The fourth-year wing's performance was a particularly welcome sight to his fantasy owners currently in postseason contests, as he'd shot just 4-for-17 from the field and tallied eight points over 43 minutes against the Mavericks on Friday. That performance was a clear outlier, as Wiggins had actually scored at least 16 points in his nine previous games. Given his bounce-back Sunday, he appears to be back on track and set to continue providing his solid scoring contributions for what remains of the regular season.