Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in loss

Wiggins contributed 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.

Both Wiggins' scoring and shot attempt totals led the Timberwolves, as he took on the role of offensive leader for the night. The fourth-year wing's performance was a particularly welcome sight to his fantasy owners currently in postseason contests, as he'd shot just 4-for-17 from the field and tallied eight points over 43 minutes against the Mavericks on Friday. That performance was a clear outlier, as Wiggins had actually scored at least 16 points in his nine previous games. Given his bounce-back Sunday, he appears to be back on track and set to continue providing his solid scoring contributions for what remains of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories