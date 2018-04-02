Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in loss
Wiggins contributed 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.
Both Wiggins' scoring and shot attempt totals led the Timberwolves, as he took on the role of offensive leader for the night. The fourth-year wing's performance was a particularly welcome sight to his fantasy owners currently in postseason contests, as he'd shot just 4-for-17 from the field and tallied eight points over 43 minutes against the Mavericks on Friday. That performance was a clear outlier, as Wiggins had actually scored at least 16 points in his nine previous games. Given his bounce-back Sunday, he appears to be back on track and set to continue providing his solid scoring contributions for what remains of the regular season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays 43 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 27 points in crucial victory•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 21 in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 23 points in 37 minutes•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...