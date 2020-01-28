Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Teases triple-double in loss

Wiggins ended with 36 points (13-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 133-129 loss to the Kings.

Wiggins was fantastic Monday, flirting with a triple-double in the narrow loss. The Timberwolves blew a 25-point lead, eventually succumbing in overtime. Wiggins is only the 120th ranked player over the past two weeks, as he looks to regain the form he showed early in the season. He remains a must-roster player, although those with shares in Wiggins should not be expecting performances such as this every night.