Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Three blocks in Monday's win
Wiggins totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 103-91 victory over the Rockets.
Wiggins was excellent for the Timberwolves on Monday, helping the team to an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Rockets. The Timberwolves held the Rockets to just nine points in the final quarter, helped by Wiggins defensive efforts. Wiggins was more selective with his shots in this one but did struggle from the free-throw line. His efficiency continues to be an issue but the Timberwolves are playing much better of late and Wiggins has been a big part of their success.
