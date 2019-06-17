Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: To play for Team Canada
Wiggins has committed to play for Team Canada at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, Arash Madani of Sportsnet reports.
While Wiggins has been somewhat of a disappointment at the NBA level, he remains one of the top Canadian players in the league, and his presence on the roster should provide a major boost as Team Canada attempts to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Wiggins closed the 2018-19 season -- his fifth in the NBA -- with averages of 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 25 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in efficient shooting day•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Spearheads offense in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...