Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: To play for Team Canada

Wiggins has committed to play for Team Canada at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, Arash Madani of Sportsnet reports.

While Wiggins has been somewhat of a disappointment at the NBA level, he remains one of the top Canadian players in the league, and his presence on the roster should provide a major boost as Team Canada attempts to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Wiggins closed the 2018-19 season -- his fifth in the NBA -- with averages of 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

