Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: To start Thursday vs. Jazz
Wiggins (thigh) will start at small forward in Thursday's matchup with Utah.
Wiggins was officially listed as questionable entering Thursday's game but it was anticipated that he'd play. Though he isn't expected to be hampered by his thigh injury, Keita Bates-Diop will likely see some added minutes if Wiggins is at all limited.
