Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in dominant half
Wiggins finished with 28 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.
While Wiggins delivered one of his better performances of the season, those that deployed him in daily lineups were probably hoping for an even bigger stat line after he erupted for 25 points in the first half. He struggled to keep up the scoring pace out of the break, but the Timberwolves still cruised to a comfortable victory. Wiggins has stepped up on offense of late with 21.0 points and 3.0 assists in 37.6 minutes per game over the last eight outings -- all of which exceed his season-long averages -- but his outputs may dip when Derrick Rose (ankle) likely returns to action Friday against Dallas.
