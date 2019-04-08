Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in efficient shooting day

Wiggins compiled 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes Sunday against the Thunder.

Wiggins shot an impressive 60 percent from the field on a night when the Timberwolves would score 126 points, although it wouldn't be enough to overcome the Thunder's explosive offense. The Kansas product's scoring contributions have remained steady down the stretch of the regular season, averaging 20.4 points in his previous 10 contests.