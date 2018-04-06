Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Underwhelms in Thursday's loss

Wiggins delivered nine points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Wiggins disappointingly came up small in a pivotal contest for the Timberwolves, posting his second single-digit point total over the last three games. The downturn predictably stemmed from a poor shooting performance, with the 2014 first-round pick shooting under 40.0 percent for the third time in the last seven contests overall. Wiggins will look to bounce back Friday night against the Lakers, although a potential return by Jimmy Butler (knee) for the game would figure to eat into the former's usage to an unknown degree.

