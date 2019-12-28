Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Unlikely to play Saturday

Coach Ryan Saunders said it "doesn't look good" for Wiggins' (illness) chance to play, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

The illness is apparently giving Wiggins plenty of issues, and he'll likely miss his fifth game of the year. If that's the case, we should expect Jarrett Culver, Shabazz Napier and Josh Okogie to see extra minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories