Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will be available
Wiggins (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins missed four straight games with an illness, but he'll be back in action Sunday and will likely reclaim his spot in the starting five. Over his last five games, Wiggins averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebound and 3.2 assists.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Practices Saturday, will travel•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Remains out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Monday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.