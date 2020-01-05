Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will be available

Wiggins (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins missed four straight games with an illness, but he'll be back in action Sunday and will likely reclaim his spot in the starting five. Over his last five games, Wiggins averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebound and 3.2 assists.

