Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will be game-time call

Wiggins (quad) went through shootaround and will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins missed Saturday's game with a bruised quad, but his participation in shootaround is a positive sign. Youngblood notes that Wiggins is "most likely" to play Monday night, but a final call likely won't come until close to tip-off. If he does play, Wiggins would likely be set for a heavy workload, assuming Robert Covington and Dario Saric are unavailable.