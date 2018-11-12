Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will be game-time call
Wiggins (quad) went through shootaround and will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins missed Saturday's game with a bruised quad, but his participation in shootaround is a positive sign. Youngblood notes that Wiggins is "most likely" to play Monday night, but a final call likely won't come until close to tip-off. If he does play, Wiggins would likely be set for a heavy workload, assuming Robert Covington and Dario Saric are unavailable.
