Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers

Wiggins (ankle) is active and available to play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Timberwolves radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton reports.

Wiggins had to sit out Saturday's practice because of a lingering sprained ankle, but after testing it out during his pregame routine, he once again feels good enough to play through it. Season-long owners should feel comfortable activating Wiggins as usual, though he'll be somewhat of a risky DFS play due to the fact that he's playing through an injury. That said, the Timberwolves aren't reporting any sort of restrictions at this point and Wiggins should start as usual.