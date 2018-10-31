Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will play Wednesday
Wiggins (quad) is active and will play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins has missed the past three games with a quad injury, but will return to action Wednesday. With Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague out, Wiggins could be in line for a larger offensive role. Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points in 27.3 minutes so far this season, and will likely see more action than that, barring any setbacks.
