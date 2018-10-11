Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Friday
Wiggins won't make the trip to Milwaukee for Friday's game, as he's expecting the birth of his first child, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Personal reasons will excuse Wiggins from playing in the Wolves' final preseason game. Anthony Tolliver, Josh Okogie, Luol Deng and other wing players should see extra run as a result.
