Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Monday
Wiggins (illness) won't play Monday against Brooklyn, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
All signs indicated that Wiggins, who also was absent for morning shootaround, would miss Monday's contest due to an illness. That's indeed the case, as the guard will default his sixth game of the season. With Wiggins sidelined Monday, Jarrett Culver is a prime candidate to earn a starting nod, with Shabazz Napier and Josh Okogie seeing increased run as well.
