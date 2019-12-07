Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play vs. OKC

Wiggins (thumb) won't play Friday against the Thunder.

Wiggins was officially tagged as questionable due to a thumb sprain, and the team has since decided that he'll be held out. Keita Bates-Diop and Treveon Graham should benefit as a result, though it's unclear as to who will start in Wiggins' place.

