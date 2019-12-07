Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play vs. OKC
Wiggins (thumb) won't play Friday against the Thunder.
Wiggins was officially tagged as questionable due to a thumb sprain, and the team has since decided that he'll be held out. Keita Bates-Diop and Treveon Graham should benefit as a result, though it's unclear as to who will start in Wiggins' place.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Officially questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Set to be game-time decision•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting performance•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads way with 26•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...