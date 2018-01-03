Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Drills 10 treys in G League game
Brown tallied a season-high 35 points (11-19 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go with seven assists, three rebound and one steal across 42 minutes for the G League's Iowa Wolves in a 124-102 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday. The 10 three-pointers were an Iowa franchise record.
Aside from a brief promotion to the Timberwolves in November, Brown, one of two players in the organization signed to a two-way contract, has spent the entire campaign in the G League. Regarded mostly as a defensive specialist for his first two seasons in the pro ranks, Brown has shown some unexpected aptitude as an outside shooter across 19 games with Iowa. He's knocked down 41.7 percent of his 3-point tries for the season, which could result in him getting a longer look in the NBA at some point later on in the campaign.
