Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Recalled from G-League
Brown was recalled from Iowa of the G-League, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Iowa has a 10-day break between games, so Brown is with the T-Wolves to practice and is unlikely to play in the next two games before returning to Iowa.
