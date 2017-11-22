Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Recalled from G-League
Brown was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Brown, who is on a two-way contract, has spent the majority of the season with the Timberwolves' G-League affiliate. He's played in seven games so far at the G-League level, averaging an impressive 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 42.4 minutes. He'll earn the promotion to the big club for Wednesday's contest, but likely won't see the floor if the game remains competitive, keeping him off the fantasy radar.
