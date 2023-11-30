Edwards (hip) didn't participate in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Edwards is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest due to a right hip contusion he suffered against the Thunder. If he's ruled out, the 22-year-old guard will miss his first game of the season. More minutes and usage could be available for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson, Troy Brown and Shake Milton.