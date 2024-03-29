Edwards (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets but participated in Minnesota's morning shootaround, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Edwards is dealing with back spasms after a subpar outing against Detroit on Wednesday, but he's trending in the right direction Friday. Edwards hasn't missed a game since Dec. 11 and has averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks since the All-Star break (17 games).