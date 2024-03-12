Edwards is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to right shoulder pain.
Edwards had previously been playing through an ankle injury, so it's unclear as to when this latest issue popped up. The Timberwolves will undoubtedly monitor the star forward in morning shootaround and pregame warmups to determine his availability for Tuesday evening.
