Edwards is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to right knee soreness, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Edwards' knee soreness is notable in the context of Minnesota closing a back-to-back Tuesday, so his status will need to be monitored. Edwards was appeared on the injury report with left knee tendinitis Jan.16., but his current injury designation is entirely unrelated.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Balanced line in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Top scorer in near double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Explodes for 38 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Surpasses 20 points in defeat•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Quiet game in single digits•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads from three as top scorer•