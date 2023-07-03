Edwards and the Timberwolves agreed Monday on a five-year extension that could be worth $260 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Edwards has improved in each of his first three seasons since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and solidified himself as the cornerstone of Minnesota's franchise last year. He finished the 2022-23 regular season with averages of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals with 45.9/36.9/75.6 shooting splits while starting 79 of 82 games. Edwards was spectacular during the Timberwolves' playoff series versus Denver, posting 31.6 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals in 39.8 minutes per game, but it wasn't enough as the eventual champions knocked Minnesota out in five games. Edwards has a bright future, but he'll have elevated expectations after signing the lucrative extension.