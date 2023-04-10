Edwards closed with 26 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Pelicans.
Edwards did a little bit of everything for Minnesota in Sunday's win, finishing second on the team in scoring while leading the team in rebounds, blocks and steals in a double-double performance. Edwards became the second player in franchise history to record a 5x4 stat line, joining Kevin Garnett as the only Wolves players to do so.
