Edwards registered 27 points (10-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 76ers.

The 19-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in five straight games -- a span in which he's averaged 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.8 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Before Saturday's game, Edwards was shooting just 39.4 percent from the field, so his recent efficiency is a welcomed sight for fantasy managers. The rookie should continue playing anywhere between 30-40 minutes a game the rest of the way for the last-placed Timberwolves.