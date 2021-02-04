Edwards posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Spurs.

Edwards moved to the starting lineup four games ago and has scored at least 13 points in each of those contests, but his productive stretch dates further back -- he has scored in double digits in seven straight appearances. The rookie is averaging 17.6 points per game during that seven-game span.