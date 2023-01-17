Edwards had 29 points (10-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 126-125 loss to the Jazz.

Edwards hit double-digit field goals in his third straight game and his 29 points led all scorers Monday night. This included four made shots from beyond the arc, the most since December. The 21-year-old has played in every single game this season, and is averaging 23.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals which are all career highs.