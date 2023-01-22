Edwards (hip) is available and in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Edwards has been dealing with soreness in his left hip over the past couple of weeks but has been able to play through the issue for the entire period, and that won't change here, as he'll be in the starting lineup again. He's been on a tear of late, recording 20 or more points in six of his last seven outings.
