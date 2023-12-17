Edwards (hip) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
It's no secret that Edwards has been struggling with his hip injury, and he had a rough showing Thursday in which he scored nine points on 3-for-19 shooting. There's no word of any restrictions, but fantasy managers will be hoping he can put this issue behind him this weekend.
