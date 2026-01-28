default-cbs-image
Edwards (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against Dallas.

Edwards is set to return from a one-game absence after missing Monday's contest against the Warriors. It's clear that Edwards is going to have to manage this ongoing foot issue, so maintenance days could be common down the stretch. Mike Conley and Bones Hyland are likely to see decreased roles with Edwards back in action.

