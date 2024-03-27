Edwards (finger) will be available to play Wednesday against the Pistons.
Edwards has played through his finger issue the past few games and it hasn't impacted his play at all, so he's safe to fire up in all formats.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable against Detroit•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads Wolves to win Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy against Golden State•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pulls down 13 boards•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go vs. Cavs•