Edwards (thumb) is listed as available for Monday's game against Indiana.
Edwards will shake off a questionable tag due to the right thumb laceration and suit up Monday. The superstar hasn't missed an outing since Feb. 28, and there's no indication that the thumb injury will result in any restrictions. Edwards has made 11 appearances in March, averaging 28.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 34.8 minutes per contest.
