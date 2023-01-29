Edwards (wrist) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.
A sprained right wrist won't keep Edwards off the court, and he's yet to miss a game this season. In nine home games this month, he's averaged 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.1 minutes.
