Edwards (hip) will play and start in Saturday's meeting with the Cavaliers.
Edwards has been playing through pain in his left hip for a handful of games, but has been routinely seeing his typical workloads and hasn't missed a game this season. He should be expected to handle 35-ish minutes Saturday and remains an elite fantasy option.
