Edwards (finger) will play in Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Edwards has been dealing with a dislocated left middle finger but he has yet to miss a game due to the injury. The 22-year-old pro had scored 30-plus points in four straight contests before scoring just 16 Friday. He will look to get back on track offensively against Golden State.
