Edwards (hip) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards didn't play during All-Star weekend due to a hip issue, but that won't keep him out Friday's game in Houston. The superstar guard was on a hot streak heading into the All-Star break, scoring 41 or more points in three of the last five games for the Timberwolves.