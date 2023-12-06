Edwards (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards missed Minnesota's last two games, but he fully participated in practice Monday and has been given the green light to return to action against San Antonio. Over five appearances before his absence, he averaged 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 35.4 minutes per game. Coach Chris Finch said Edwards won't have a minutes restriction during his first game back.