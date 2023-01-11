Edwards (hip) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.
A bothersome hip injury has been putting Edwards on the injury report, but he's yet to miss a game this season. Since Christmas, he's averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.3 minutes.
