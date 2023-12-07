Edwards contributed 17 points (4-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 victory over the Spurs.

Edwards returned to the Wolves lineup after missing the last two games with a hip injury, finishing second on the team in scoring while dishing out a team-leading assist total. Edwards has tallied at 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in 10 games this season, scoring in double figures in every contest thus far.