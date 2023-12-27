Edwards ended Tuesday's 129-106 loss to the Thunder with 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-13 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes.
Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring, rebounds and assists while also notching a steal defensively in a balanced performance in a losing effort. Edwards has reached 25 or more points in six straight games, having posted at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in five straight outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads team with 34 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads charge in Thursday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Top scorer in all-around outing•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Does it all in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Monday•