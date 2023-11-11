Edwards (illness) is probable Sunday against the Warriors due to an illness, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards did not practice Friday, but he was granted the day off to rest as opposed to being physically unable to perform. He hasn't missed a game this season and appears on track to play Sunday.
