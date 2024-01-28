Edwards produced 32 points (12-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Spurs.

The fourth-year guard topped 30 points for the second time in the last three games and the sixth time in January while delivering his fifth double-double of the season. Edwards has had a bit of a bumpy month, scoring in single digits three times over 15 games, but overall, he's been plenty productive, averaging 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.