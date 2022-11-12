Edwards produced 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 114-103 loss to Memphis.

Edwards went toe-to-toe with Ja Morant, with the pair leading the contest in scoring at 28 points each. Friday marked Edwards' seventh 20-point game of the season. Edwards has averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists across his last five games, and has a high-profile matchup on deck against Cleveland on Sunday.