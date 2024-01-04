Edwards racked up 35 points (11-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Edwards has been on an absolute tear after his nine-point effort against the Mavericks on Dec. 14, scoring 25 or more points in each of his last 10 appearances and hitting the 30-point mark seven times in that stretch, including in each one of his previous four. The star guard has been one of the most prolific scorers in the league in recent weeks, averaging 32.7 points per game in his last 10 contests.